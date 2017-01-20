We’re not sure what it is about ASUS and their announcement timings, but they love making us wait. The ASUS Zenfone 3 family was announced in May last year, and we hoped it was a sign that they’d start releasing their products earlier in the year to better compete.

That didn’t happen — we had to wait as long as August for the first launch, and even longer for some of the other variants. So, don’t blame us for not getting hyped for a supposed May announcement of the ZenFone 4 family that DigiTimes is reporting.

What does get us excited is that ASUS is apparently going to position the devices higher in terms of specs. Of course, considering “higher” is pretty vague, we aren’t going to hold it against ASUS if every new device isn’t running a Snapdragon 835 chipset with 6GB of RAM and a microwave toaster embedded. For now, we’re just hoping to see their Tango phone be made available before the tech begins to feel stale.