Jan 20th, 2017

We’re not sure what it is about ASUS and their announcement timings, but they love making us wait. The ASUS Zenfone 3 family was announced in May last year, and we hoped it was a sign that they’d start releasing their products earlier in the year to better compete.

That didn’t happen — we had to wait as long as August for the first launch, and even longer for some of the other variants. So, don’t blame us for not getting hyped for a supposed May announcement of the ZenFone 4 family that DigiTimes is reporting.

What does get us excited is that ASUS is apparently going to position the devices higher in terms of specs. Of course, considering “higher” is pretty vague, we aren’t going to hold it against ASUS if every new device isn’t running a Snapdragon 835 chipset with 6GB of RAM and a microwave toaster embedded. For now, we’re just hoping to see their Tango phone be made available before the tech begins to feel stale.
local_offer    ASUS   ASUS Zenfone 4  

stars Further Reading

ASUS pulls the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3

ASUS is looking to double its smartphone sales

ZenFone 3 gets Nougat

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

ASUS officially announces the ZenFone 3 Zoom

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

3

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

4

more_vertVerizon launches 5GB plan
closeVerizon launches $55 plan with 5GB of data

Verizon has a new individual plan to offer folks who don’t need to gorge on data. Aptly named $55 for 5GB, the plan is as you’d assume: it offers a 5GB bucket of data, plus all the Unlimited Talk and Text you can handle.

5

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

6

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

7

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

8

more_vertLeak shows off display panel for the Galaxy S8
closeThis may be the first actual look at Samsung’s display panels for the Galaxy S8

A new leak claims to show off the front display panels for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus.

9

more_vertThe Oppo Find 9 has been leaked
closeThe borderless Oppo Find 9 is leaked ahead of its official reveal

New details for the Oppo Find 9 have been leaked and show a new bezel-less design, along with the fact that the device will be available in 2 different variants once launched.

10

more_vertLG G6 to get a heat pipe
closeLG G6 is getting a heat pipe to keep it cool, among other great safety measures

LG is ticking all the boxes to make sure their phones don’t pose a safety hazard to anyone, because they can ill afford to make any mistakes.