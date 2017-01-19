Back in 2015, Tag Heuer unveiled its first Android Wear smartwatch, which came with a hefty price tag of $1,500. The company has since unveiled a few different options, and it’s looking like 2017 will see at least one new variant hit store shelves.

New CEO Jean-Claude Biver sat down for a series of interviews to discuss his new position, while sharing some of his views for what’s to come for the company in the smartwatch market. Biver confirmed the company will be releasing at least one new Android Wear smartwatch which will include Intel’s latest processors.

Biver claimed the new smartwatch will be smaller, so the company can gain some ground with the ladies. Other than being powered by Intel, the smartwatch is said to feature NFC, GPS, and a “longer battery life”. The reason for the addition of NFC is to take advantage of “payment functions”, making it easy to use Android Pay on the go.

Finally, Biver suggested the company is aiming to sell at least 150,000 smartwatches when the new variant is launched in May. Tag Heuer’s smartwatches may be out of the price range for many, but if you have the money to spend, who’s to judge how much they cost.

