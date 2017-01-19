Jan 19th, 2017

The folks at HMD Global are busy resurrecting the Nokia brand. Earlier this month, they made the Nokia 6 official as the first Android-powered Nokia phone. We heard that Nokia could be announcing up to 7 new phones in 2017, which means we should be seeing the next phone very soon.

According to rumors, the next phone will be the Nokia P1, a phone described as looking like the Sharp Aquos Xx3. The phone is said to have a 5.3-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 23MP camera, and 3500 mAh battery. A metal version will have 128GB of storage, while a ceramic model will have 256GB. As you might expect, the phone will cost around $800.

It’s looking like this phone will be announced during MWC at the end of next month. This is the powerhouse phone we’ve been wanting from Nokia. Are you interested at all?

[via Android Community]
