Jan 19th, 2017

When Motorola and Lenovo announced the new Moto Z lineup there were many “oohs and aahs” from the tech community as the devices brought a new look to modularity. The devices seemingly started off well, but sales have seemingly slowed down as the entire lineup has been the subject of various deals.

In fact, Best Buy is currently running a promotion for the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid. In regards to the Moto Z Droid, Best Buy is offering the device for free when it has been activated with a monthly installment plan. You will still see the device on your bill, but Verizon will provide monthly bill credits to cover the full cost of $624.

As for the Moto Z Force Droid, Best Buy and Verizon are offering the device for just $15 per month for 24 months. Of course, as with the Force’s little brother, you will need to activate the device on a monthly installment plan.

If you’re looking to jump on the Motorola hype train, now would be a good time to do so. The devices have recently been updated to Android Nougat and include support for Daydream VR. Motorola has also confirmed that it will continue to develop new Moto Mods, including one that will add Tango functionality.

