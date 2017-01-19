LG has scheduled their big Mobile World Congress press event. It lands on February 26th, so they’ll be sharing the day with quite a few big companies who are also looking to pull your attention.

We can at least expect to see the LG G6 unveiled at the event, with LG seemingly ditching modularity and focusing on improving the overall quality of their phones with this launch. That’s never a bad thing, of course, but we’re curious to see what they have in mind.

The announcement will take place at 12PM in Barcelona, which means it’ll be in the wee hours of the early morning for those of us in the United States. If you’re in Europe, of course, rock on. No matter the case, we’ll be bringing all the details right to your front page.