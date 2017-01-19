Jan 19th, 2017

There are many of us still wondering when our devices will be updated to Android Nougat. We’ve seen the list of Samsung devices that will be updated, but there isn’t a timetable for when the update will arrive. However, if you’re an owner of a device from Huawei, you may be happy to know when the device will be updated.

A new leak on Weibo showed the EMUI 5.0 update (which is based on Nougat) roadmap for the majority of Huawei’s devices. The Huawei P9 and P9 Plus will be updated in the coming days, which leaves the company’s mid-range and older devices to be updated still.

Starting with the Huawei Nova, the device is expected to receive Android Nougat starting in March, while the G9 Plus and Honor Note 8 will be updated in April. Finally, the Honor 6X and M3 tablet will receive the full update by the end of May.

There are beta versions of EMUI 5.0 coming to these devices sooner, but it may just be better to wait for the full update to be released.

