While Super Mario Run is still making the rounds, Nintendo is busy on their second mobile game. Fire Emblem Heroes is its name, and the game is confirmed to be launching first on Android.

Nintendo will bring the title out February 2nd. Fire Emblem Heroes is an RPG that has you collecting various heroes from the Fire Emblem universe to use on your quest. You take your characters to battle for the Kingdom of Askr, which the Emblian Empire is trying to destroy.

The game features turn-based combat, character upgrades, and more. Best of all? It’ll be free, with in-app purchases to entice you to spend money and improve your game. You can register to be notified of the game’s arrival at Google Play right here, but again: we now know it’s coming February 2nd!

