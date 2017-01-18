Vizio today announced that they’ve added Google Home support to their various SmartCast products. These include sound bars, TVs, wireless speakers, and more.

You can use the “OK Google” hot word to your Google Home and have it start up tunes from the likes of Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify, and more to be streamed to whichever of Vizio’s devices you own.

Vizio SmartCast TVs get the added benefit of being able to display videos alongside playing that music, of course. It can even turn your TV on for you if the TV isn’t already on.

The goods should be available just as long as all your necessary apps and devices are updated, so be sure to take care of that if you haven’t already.

[via Vizio]