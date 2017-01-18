We knew Nintendo’s Super Mario Run would be headed to Android after a short window of exclusivity on iOS — we just weren’t sure how short that window was going to be.

After announcing a handful of new mobile titles — which include Fire Emblem Heroes and a new Animal Crossing game — Nintendo Japan has also revealed in a tweet that Super Mario Run for Android now has a release date, and will officially be available to download this March (although they still wouldn’t reveal the specific day).

“The Android version “Super Mario Run” will be delivered in March 2017. Currently, Google Play accepts pre-registration to inform you of delivery start by notice. please register.”

Those looking to get a jump on the game’s release can pre-register right now on the Google Play Store where the Super Mario Run listing is already live. Well, the Japanese version of the game. Pre-registering will allow you to receive a notification the moment the game is released, and should you decide to un-pre-register, it’s as simple as clicking the button again on the listing. No harm, no foul.

Nintendo has been reluctant about moving into mobile games, and although Super Mario Run was well-received for the most part, didn’t receive the highest of praise from some of our staff who felt the $10 game may have been too expensive for its own good. This feeling was echoed in a review by our own Joe Fedewa who felt the 10 dollars to unlock the full game was asking a little much. Check out his review video above.

It’s possible we could see Super Mario Run launch on Android at a lower price point, especially if figures showing only 3% of users ever paid to unlock the full game. I probably wouldn’t hold my breath, but as hype for the game inevitable dies down, we’re sure it’ll be the subject of a sale at some point or another.