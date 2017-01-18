It’s been almost a year since Sony made headlines with the end of the Sony Xperia Z lineup of devices. Now, as we inch closer to MWC, we’re likely to start seeing leaks and rumors devices that Sony has in the works. In fact, three new images have bene leaked which show off the supposed successor to the Xperia XA.

Not much information has already leaked regarding Sony’s upcoming plans, but based off of these photos, we can come to a couple conclusions. First and foremost, Sony is moving away from microUSB in favor of USB Type-C, which is a huge move. The device also appears to include a speaker on the bottom of the screen, which could mean that we’ll have stereo speakers.

Furthermore, according to these images, Sony has removed the wide power-key. This means that the XA’s successor will not include a fingerprint scanner. But you can see that there are plans to include several color options for the device.

We’re a little bit more than a month away from MWC, and it’s likely that we’ll see something from Sony then.

