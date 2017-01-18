Mobile World Congress 2017 will be kicking off in a little more than a month, and we are expecting to see a slew of new devices. Sony is looking to get in on the fun and has started sending out press invitations for its press conference, which will be on February 27th.

Image courtesy of Xperia Blog

We haven’t heard much about what Sony will be doing at MWC, however, a recent rumor suggests we’ll be seeing the successor to the Xperia XA. Other than that, we can probably expect to see some new mid-range devices, as well as other updates for its current lineup.

If you’re a Sony fan, you’ll also be able to watch the event live from home, thanks to Sony streaming the event on its official site.

