As with most smartphones, we’re going to end up knowing exactly what Samsung is packing in the Galaxy S8 before it’s even announced. We’ve seen and heard a whole lot of different things regarding Samsung’s 2017 flagship, but the latest leak could be our first look at the display panels for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Last week, Samsung showed off its latest AMOLED display panels which left many wondering if this was an accidental first glimpse at the Galaxy S8. Then a case maker leaked renders and dimensions for both the S8 and S8 Plus. Now, a new image claims that these are the two panels for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

If these are in fact the panels for the latest Samsung smartphones, then there are some big changes in store for everyone. Obviously the first thing that everyone is going to notice is how thin the bezels are. But if you look a little closer, then you’ll notice that there is no home button.

The home button has been a mainstay for many of Samsung devices, but it seems the company is ready to make a big change for its 2017 flagship. This also leads us to wonder where Samsung will be placing the fingerprint scanner.

On the one side, Samsung could follow the trend and place the scanner on the rear of the device, below the camera module. However, there’s also a possibility that Samsung becomes one of the first to embed an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner into the display.

Over the course of 2016, we saw a few different company’s introduce this new technology. Qualcomm started things off back in 2015 with the announcement of its Sense ID technology, followed by LG’s findings from its Innotek division. Finally, Synaptics unveiled its new optical fingerprint sensor technology back in December.

Regardless, if these panels are the real deal, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be the bell of the ball, despite not being unveiled until after MWC.

