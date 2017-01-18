OnePlus has announced that they’ve started incremental rollouts for the OnePlus 3T ’s OxygenOS 4.0.2 update. The update doesn’t just signal the arrival of some bug fixes and changes, though: this one also brings us Nougat.

Alongside everything that entails, there are also some bug fixes and optimizations in tow. Here’s a full list:

OnePlus 3T Nougat Changelog Upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat New Notifications Design New Settings Menu Design Multi-Window View Notification Direct Reply Custom DPI Support Added Status Bar Icon options

Improved Shelf Customization

Updated APN Settings for select Carriers

Fixed Proximity Sensor bug during calls

Fixed Google Play Store download bug

Increased System Stability

OnePlus also notes that users might still be experiencing WiFi connectivity issues, though in fluctuating capacities. If so, you’re encouraged to hit up community manager Tony L. to help troubleshoot your issues. Have fun!

]via OnePlus]