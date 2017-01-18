NVIDIA is ceasing radio silence on their update plans for the SHIELD Tablet and SHIELD Tablet K1. The devices will, in fact, be receiving Android 7.0 Nougat. But when?

While this authoritative forum post by an NVIDIA staffer doesn’t include any time tables, a community manager responsible for NVIDIA’s Google+ community suggested that we would see the update within a few weeks’ time.

They have all the time in the world, of course, considering their TV units have received the goods earlier this week. Once we have further details — such as new features to expect aside from all that Nougat brings — we’ll bring them to you right here.