Microsoft is looking to make Cortana an even bigger part of your Android phone. The company is testing a new update which will let you access Cortana from your lock screen.

With one swipe, you can call on Cortana to do Cortana things, such as setting appointments and reminders, taking notes, searching up info, and whatever else you fancy. If you just want to know how your day is looking, she’ll give you the rundown right there.

We’re not exactly sure when these features are expected to make it to the stable version of the Cortana app, but there’s a way for you to try it right now if you’re impatient.

All you need to do is sign up for Cortana’s beta right here. Once you’re in, you’ll shortly receive a new download with the latest beta version of the app. If you haven’t yet installed Cortana, you’ll get the beta version upon downloading it from Google Play.

[via MSPowerUser]