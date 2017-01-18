The Google Store is hosting some new options for your device’s housing needs. The Pixel and Pixel XL can be outfitted with LifeProof FRĒ cases.

For $89.99, you’re getting a case that can add total protection to your phone. It buffs it up with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as a MIL-STD-810 spec that offers military-grade protection from drops.

This is a great case for those who want to use the Pixel but need something that can take a sure beating, whether it’s due to hazardous work conditions or just peace of mind for when your little ones are playing with your phone.

It’s $89, sure, but that’s lunch money compared to the new phone you’d need to buy to get that protection otherwise. Check them out at Google right here.