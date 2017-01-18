Back in 2015, LG introduced the LG Music Flow Wi-Fi speakers which included built-in Google Cast support. These speakers have widely gone untouched since their release, until today.

LG has confirmed that the Music Flow speaker system will get a software update which will allow for multi-room support. The update will also bring the ability for the speakers to communicate with your new Google Home.

The update is currently still being tested, but LG expects it to be available before the end of February. Once available, you will receive an OTA update for the speakers and once downloaded, you’ll be able to connect them to your Google Home.

Finally, LG has also confirmed that the update will make its way to all Music Flow systems, making sure that you don’t have to worry about your speakers becoming outdated.

[LG]