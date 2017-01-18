Google has updated the Google Search app with a key new feature. You can now perform searches offline.

Now, it sounds like magic when you put it simply that way, but as you might have guessed, the feature simply saves your search terms while you’re not connected. Once you get data back, it’ll do its thing in the background and load up the search results you craved.

Of course, if you need to view the content of any of the pages turned up in the search result then you’ll need to wait for your data connection to be restored. But that’s exactly why Google is offering up so much information at the top of your various Google Searches these days. Get the Google app right here.

[via Google]