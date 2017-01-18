Jan 18th, 2017

Ever since Google release its new messaging application, Allo, we have been hoping and waiting for a substantive release with SMS support or something more useful. The application has just been updated to version 5.0 and brings a few minor changes, while preparing for another useless feature.

 

The biggest change to the latest version is the addition of Chrome Custom Tabs, which allows you to view web links without needing to open another application. However, it also seems that Google is preparing to add new types of stickers to the fray.

<string name=”face_capture_explanatory_text”>Take a selfie and we’ll automagically generate a sticker pack in your likeness. For best results, keep a neutral expression</string>
<string name=”face_capture_image_preview_content_description”>Image selected for sticker personalization</string>
<string name=”face_capture_preview_cancel_button_label”>Cancel</string>
<string name=”face_upload_wait_text_label”>Generating..</string>

According to an APK Teardown by Android Police, a future update to Allo will enable the ability to create custom stickers. Even better, these stickers will be based on a selfie image that you have taken.

It’s unknown what effects will be included with these images, but the string of code suggests using a “neutral expression”. From there, it’s expected that we will see customization options similar to what Snapchat provides with its various filters.

It’s unfortunate that Google has decided that sticker packs are more useful than SMS integration. Because of that reason, it’s going to be tough for Google to continue to convince everyone this is the best messaging app for Android.

Are you still using Allo, or did you give it up after awhile? Let us know in the comments.

[Android Police]
local_offer    Allo   Google Allo  

stars Further Reading

Allo gets Star Wars stickers ahead of The Rogue One's release

Allo gets themes, emoji suggestions, and more

Allo dev says iMessage won't support SMS on Android

PushBullet now works with Allo

Google is rolling out Allo v2.0

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertHere are all the Samsung devices getting the Nougat update
closeHere are all the Samsung Galaxy devices that will be updated with Android Nougat

If you’ve been wondering which Samsung Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat, there is now a full list which includes the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, and more.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

8

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

9

more_vertNew patents reveal a different Chromecast design
closeThe 2nd-gen Chromecast could have had a very different look

A patent filing reveals a different design that Google may have been working on for the 2nd-generation Chromecast which was officially launched in 2015.

10

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.