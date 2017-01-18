Unlike the Galaxy Note 7 (before it blew up), there hasn’t been much doubt about the name of the next Galaxy “S” device leading up to the announcement. We’ve known it was going to be the Galaxy S8, but Samsung has just confirmed the naming scheme with a new trademark filing.

The company filed an application with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for the rights to the name and is waiting for approval. However, looking through the different Samsung applications reveals that there is no mention of the Galaxy S8 Plus or Galaxy S8 Edge.

With rumors cropping up almost every day with information regarding both of this devices, it’s a bit surprising that Samsung hasn’t made a move yet. It’s also possible that the company hasn’t nailed down exactly what the name is going to be as of yet.

We’ll have to keep an eye out to see what happens with Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy S8 Plus.