In August of 2016, ZTE announced plans to create a “crowd-sourced” smartphone which would be released in 2017. The company would take polls from its subscribers and create an all new device which would end up being crowd-funded through Kickstarter.

An early render of Project CSX

The device has come to be known as Project CSX and has launched on Kickstarter with some of the features for the device being revealed. These features include the ability to scroll through pages on your device with just your eyes, as well as the ability to stick the device to the wall for a hands-free experience.

This may seem like a big gimmick, but ZTE is still putting the work in on the device, despite the fact that it may not actually come to fruition. Earlier today, ZTE revealed the specs for Project CSX, and the spec sheet is what you would expect from a device that will nestle in the low to mid-range markets.

ZTE Project CSX Specs

Starting with the display, Project CSX will include a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be increased with a microSD card.

The front camera will come in at 8MP, but ZTE is seemingly going to be the next to jump aboard the dual-lens rear camera setup. The device will feature 2 rear camera modules – 13MP and 12MP, and will include optical zoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Powering this device will be a 3,000mAh battery, which can be charged via USB Type-C along with Quick Charge 2.0. Finally, Project CSX will also include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which will be placed below the new camera module.

ZTE still has some work to do if it plans to actually release this device. Currently, the Kickstarter campaign has been backed 158 times for a total of $30,457 with a goal of $500,000.

However, this is an “All or Nothing” campaign, which means that if it’s not funded, we’ll never see Project CSX come to life. So hit the link below and check out everything that ZTE has planned for this device which is priced at $199.