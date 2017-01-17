Jan 17th, 2017

In August of 2016, ZTE announced plans to create a “crowd-sourced” smartphone which would be released in 2017. The company would take polls from its subscribers and create an all new device which would end up being crowd-funded through Kickstarter.

An early render of Project CSX

The device has come to be known as Project CSX and has launched on Kickstarter with some of the features for the device being revealed. These features include the ability to scroll through pages on your device with just your eyes, as well as the ability to stick the device to the wall for a hands-free experience.

This may seem like a big gimmick, but ZTE is still putting the work in on the device, despite the fact that it may not actually come to fruition. Earlier today, ZTE revealed the specs for Project CSX, and the spec sheet is what you would expect from a device that will nestle in the low to mid-range markets.

ZTE Project CSX Specs

  • Display: 5.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • RAM: 3GB
  • Storage: 32GB expandable via microSD
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Rear Camera: Dual Lens 13MP + 12MP
  • Battery: 3,000mAh
  • Extras: USB Type-C, Quick Charge 2.0, Fingerprint sensor, Hi-Fi audio

Starting with the display, Project CSX will include a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be increased with a microSD card.

The front camera will come in at 8MP, but ZTE is seemingly going to be the next to jump aboard the dual-lens rear camera setup. The device will feature 2 rear camera modules – 13MP and 12MP, and will include optical zoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Powering this device will be a 3,000mAh battery, which can be charged via USB Type-C along with Quick Charge 2.0. Finally, Project CSX will also include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which will be placed below the new camera module.

ZTE still has some work to do if it plans to actually release this device. Currently, the Kickstarter campaign has been backed 158 times for a total of $30,457 with a goal of $500,000.

However, this is an “All or Nothing” campaign, which means that if it’s not funded, we’ll never see Project CSX come to life. So hit the link below and check out everything that ZTE has planned for this device which is priced at $199.

Project CSX on Kickstarter
local_offer    Project CSX   ZTE  

stars Further Reading

ZTE's Project CSX Kickstarter is now live

Daydream is coming to the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and more

ZTE Blade V8 Pro hands-on

ZTE plans to release an Android Wear device in 2017

Nougat is coming to the ZTE Axon 7 soon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

8

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.

9

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.