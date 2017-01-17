Xiaomi is continuing to churn out new smartphones, while keeping things quiet on what’s in the works. However, it seems that Geekbench may have revealed the company’s next smartphone – the Xiaomi MIX EVO.

The device was spotted on Geekbench and shares some information about what the device will have to offer. Most notably, the MIX EVO will include Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 835, along with 4GB of RAM. There is one questionable discovery from this listing as the device is listed as running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

It’s likely that Xiaomi may just be testing the waters with the device before implementing the latest version of Android, so we’ll hold any judgments for now. Regardless, we can hope that this device may come to the US after the Xiaomi MI MIX was teased at CES 2017, despite not being readily available on this side of the globe.