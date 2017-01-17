Changing your wallpaper is the simplest way to customize your phone. If you’re like me, you change your wallpaper almost every day. I’m constantly trying new wallpaper apps just to find that perfect backdrop. Sometimes I’ll find a wallpaper that is almost perfect. Maybe it’s a pattern that I really like, but the colors aren’t my favorite. What can you do?

In the past, I’ve sent the wallpaper to my PC, edited it in Photoshop, and then send it back to my phone. Not exactly the easiest method. That all changed when I found an app called Wallpaper Modder. Every once in a while you stumble upon an app that you didn’t know you needed, but once you have it you can’t live without it. Wallpaper Modder is that app.

The app is essentially a photo editor with basic tools. When you open the app it will automatically grab your current wallpaper. You get some basic controls for Hue, Saturation, Brightness, Contrast, and Blur. With those five tools, you can drastically change the look of the wallpaper. You can take a red wallpaper and turn it blue, or invert a white wallpaper to make it black.

Wallpaper Modder isn’t the only app that allows you to edit photos in this way, but the focus on wallpaper makes it very handy. You don’t have to download a wallpaper, open it in the editor, make the edits, save it, and then set it as the wallpaper. All you have to do is set a wallpaper, edit it in the app, and set it as the new wallpaper. Modder makes it super quick and easy.

The app is free and you can do pretty much everything without the in-app purchase. You can remove the ads and download your edited wallpapers to your device with the full version for $0.99. If you love wallpapers as much as I do, this is an awesome app. Download it now from the Play Store.