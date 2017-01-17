Nougat spreads to a new group of Sony users today. Those still rocking with the Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium will be able to download Nougat starting today.

The update will hit your handset as version 32.3.A.0.372 and has a download size of 1,288MB. Here’s what’s on tap, according to Sony:

Multi-window support: Multitasking made easy – run two apps simultaneously, double tap to switch between them.

Multitasking made easy – run two apps simultaneously, double tap to switch between them. Longer battery life: Do more for longer, with improved battery life powered by Google & Xperia TM.

Do more for longer, with improved battery life powered by Google & Xperia TM. Messaging: More ways to tell your story with Messaging – share videos and audio with a few taps.

More ways to tell your story with Messaging – share videos and audio with a few taps. Front camera interface : Snap selfies easier with the all-new self-timer button.

: Snap selfies easier with the all-new self-timer button. Home screen: A smarter and more personal Xperia TM home screen, with Google Now integration.

You can either head to the settings menu or download it over-the-wire via your computer using Sony’s update tool. Have fun!

[via XperiaBlog]