Jan 17th, 2017

Last week, Samsung started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to owners of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. However, it seems that not everything was kosher just yet as a new rumor suggests the company has halted the OTA update.

Image courtesy of The Android Soul

The reason for the stoppage is due to Samsung finding bugs in the software, which means that those hopeful for an update will have to wait even longer. If you’re an owner of the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge in China, you’re in some luck as the company has seemingly started rolling out another Nougat beta to devices in the country.

Despite Android Nougat being officially released in August of last year, it seems OEMs are still having a tough time getting everything worked out for the masses. These hiccups are expected, but for a company the size of Samsung, we should have already seen the Nougat rollout before now.

[The Android Soul]
