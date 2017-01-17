Benchmarks on our mobile devices are very objective and open to opinion, depending upon who you talk to. It’s a quantifiable way for us to brag about with others, and if you’re in the rooting community, provides a way to talk smack with one another. However, we’ve seen OEM’s tweak devices to over-perform when using various benchmark applications, which has led to much of the skepticism over the years.

Without getting into an all out war over whether benchmarks are useful, Antutu has released its findings for 2016 as to what smartphone was the most popular. The company shared the percentages of which smartphones used the application from various countries, as well as globally.

In the United States, Samsung was the top dog across the board, taking 7 out of the top 10 spots, with the Galaxy S7 Edge leading the way. Here’s the list of the top 10:

It’s no surprise that Samsung reigns supreme in the United States, but for 7 out of the top 10 Android smartphones to be from the company makes you scratch your head a bit. What may make you turn your head sideways and question the results even more, is the inclusion of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 since that device was never released in the US.

Moving onto the Global results, things are a bit different. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 3 takes the top spot with the Xiaomi Mi 5 coming in 2nd, and the Galaxy S7 Edge rounding out the top 3. The list also includes the LeEco Le 2, as well as the ASUS ZenFone 2 .

As previously stated, the nature of benchmarks can be questioned for days, however, this is a solid list of devices that were used in various countries. Antutu has also shared the percentage of users from other countries around the world, including India and China.

[GizmoChina | Antutu]