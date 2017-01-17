2017 is looking to be a huge resurgence of a brand that some of us grew up with. Nokia, now owned by HMD Global, has started its path to greatness (again) with the announcement of the Nokia 6 in China, and we are nearing the official release of the device.

The Nokia 6 was unveiled on January 9th, and the device is expected to launch on January 19th. In anticipation, the first HMD Global flash sale is building steam, with over 1 million registrations ahead of the release.

Unfortunately, the Nokia 6 will only be available in China, and HMD Global has not shared any information regarding the device launching in other markets. Instead, those of us in the West will have to wait until MWC 2017 to see other Nokia devices, including the Nokia 8.

[Playfuldroid!]