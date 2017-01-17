The LG X300 has been officially announced in Korea. This is a mid-range device with specs that would have been impressive a couple of years ago. It has a 5-inch display, 720p resolution, and a Snapdragon 425 processor. Okay, maybe the processor wouldn’t have been impressive a couple of years ago.

The Snapdragon 425 is a 1.4GHz quad-core chip that works with 2GB of RAM. The phone also has a 13MP camera, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot, and 2,500 mAh battery. Sticking with the retro theme, LG opted for a microUSB charging port. One modern feature is Android 7.0 Nougat, which is great for a budget phone.

The LG X300 will be available for only $220. At first, it will only be available in Korea, but LG did say it will come to other countries. This is the type of phone we could see in bargain bins and flyers for U.S. carriers. Are you interested?

