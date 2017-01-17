Jan 17th, 2017

Late last year, Huawei unveiled the new MediaPad M3 tablet which hoped to drive a bit more interest into a market that has been slowly dying. The biggest revelation was bringing this product to the US market, as Huawei continues its push into the States.

Now it seems that Huawei is planning to unveil a new tablet at Mobile World Congress by the name of the MediaPad T3. According to @rquandt, the device passed through Wi-Fi certifications which means the device is just one step closer to a full launch.

Unfortunately, there is no other information available for the MediaPad T3, so Huawei has been doing a pretty good job at keeping this one under wraps. We’ll have to wait and see what’s in the works at MWC 2017.

Mobile World Congress is steadily approaching, as it is set to begin at the end of February. We’ll likely be seeing many smartphones, tablets, and more at the event and Huawei is just one of many companies looking to make a splash in 2017.
