Jan 17th, 2017

As Twitter mentioned before, Vine’s social element is shutting down today as the service transforms into a camera app used to create Vine-esque videos that are meant for sharing on Twitter. It sucks for those who liked the separation, but perhaps this is better for Twitter’s business.

Anyway, that also means today is the last day you can use the Vine app to download your old Vines, so you’ll want to get on that if you have anything in the archives that you want to preserve. Once Twitter formally launches their new Vine camera, you can upload your Vines directly to the social network and they’ll be posted just like other Twitter video, only they’ll also loop so you can still enjoy creative loops or endless laughs like you used to.

Don’t take too long to download your videos today as we’re not sure on the exact timing of the transition. Be sure to read through the FAQ here if you need more details.
local_offer    Twitter   Vine  

stars Further Reading

Vine's social aspect shutting down on January 17th

Twitter may get an edit button

Periscope launches 360-degree broadcasts

Vine is becoming a standalone camera app

Go live from the Twitter app

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

2

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

8

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.

9

more_vertSamsung halts the Nougat update for S7 owners
closeSamsung may have halted the Android Nougat rollout

Samsung has seemingly halted the Android 7.0 Nougat for owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge due to bug issues that were present in the new software.

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.