Jan 17th, 2017

Google has a great deal for the Daydream View today! It can be yours for just $49, which is a cool $30 off its usual $79 price tag. The deal lasts through February 25th.

The Daydream View is the first VR headset for Google’s new Daydream platform, including advanced controls and a design made for ultimate comfort. Our Daydream View review has more info if you’re needing a deeper look.

The headset is only compatible with a few devices right now, those being the Pixel and Pixel XL, and the Moto Z and Moto Z Force (following updates to Nougat if you don’t have it already). Other devices like the ZTE Axon 7 and Huawei Mate 9 will get the functionality with future updates, while more Daydream-certified phones like the ASUS ZenFone AR are expected to launch in 2017.

If you anticipate your next phone being a Daydream phone, then you might want to pick your headset up ahead of time to get in on these savings. The Google Store has it here.
