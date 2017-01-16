Jan 16th, 2017

There have been many rumors over the past weeks and months regarding the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, and it seems that today was the special day for the device. Samsung quietly unveiled the device by listing it on the Samsung China web page.

The device includes many of the same specs that were found on the “regular” Samsung Galaxy C7, with the exception of an upgraded processor and front camera. The device comes with a 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of base storage, which is expandable up to 256GB.

The device also includes a 16MP front-facing camera, upgraded from the 8MP sensor on the Galaxy C7. The rear camera comes in at 16MP, and both cameras feature an aperture of f/1.9.

The Galaxy C7 Pro features a 3,300mAh battery which is recharged via a USB Type-C charging port. Finally, the device includes a fingerprint scanner on the home button, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack nestled on the bottom of the device.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Specs

  • Display: 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 626
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB Expandable to 256GB via microSD
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 3,300mAh
  • Extras: Fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C
  • Software: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with TouchWiz interface

The final pricing isn’t known as of yet, but according to previous rumors, we are expecting a price tag of around $400. Unfortunately for some, it doesn’t seem as though Samsung doesn’t have plans to bring this device to the US, as it’s only available in China at this time.

Even if the Galaxy C7 Pro makes its way to the States at some point in time, there are still other options available for just a few more bucks. With the OnePlus 3T coming in at $429, and the Moto Z Play priced at $399.99 for a limited time, you could steer clear from this and get more for the same price.

[Samsung]
