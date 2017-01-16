Jan 16th, 2017

Last week, LeEco announced that its newest lineup of smartphones would be available through Target’s online storefront. Now, the company has announced you can purchase the LeEco smartphones and smart TV’s from Amazon.

Starting off, the LeEco Le Pro 3 and the Le S3 are available for $399.99 and $249.99, respectively. Meanwhile, the 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K smart TV’s are also available for $100 off. This makes the 43-inch version priced at $449.99, the 55-inch TV comes in at $699.99, and the 65-inch version of comes in at $1,099.99.

This move makes sense as LeEco looks to continue its US expansion, and attempts to stop the hemorrhaging of cash which has been reported. We’ll see if this pays off in the long run, but the company may still need to expand further to improve its brand recognition.

If you’re intrigued by what LeEco has to offer and want to learn more about the Le Pro 3, check out the links below to make your decision.

Recommended Reading
local_offer    Amazon   LeEco  

stars Further Reading

Ringke offering big discounts on their TPU cases on Amazon

Get an Aukey 20,000mAh power bank for only $28 from Amazon

Get a 64GB SanDisk microSD card for only $16 at Amazon

LeEco expands Le Pro3 and Le S3 availability to Target

The Huawei Mate 9 is coming to the US for $599

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S8 to have IP68 rating
closeSamsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is rumored to have IP68 water resistance. Are you surprised?

2

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

3

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

4

more_vertSamsung's newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less
closeSamsung’s newest AMOLED displays are near bezel-less

Samsung Display’s new video showcases just how thin bezels can be with its new AMOLED panels. Is this the display that will appear in the Galaxy S8?

5

more_vertHTC U Ultra vs Competition
closeHTC U Ultra vs LG V20 vs Pixel XL vs iPhone 7 Plus [CHART]

If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

6

more_vertNokia 6 doesn't run CyanogenMod
closeNo, the Nokia 6 is not running CyanogenMod 14

If you happen to hear that the Nokia 6 will be running CyanogenMod this week, remember what you read here: it most likely won’t.

7

more_vertNote 7 investigation results
closeResults from Galaxy Note 7 battery investigation leaked a week early

They originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different caused the second recall. The results were originally planned to be revealed on the 23rd, but a Korean outlet is already reporting on the findings.

8

more_vertLG G6 to have 18:9 5.7-inch QHD display
closeLG announces new 18:9 QHD LCD panel for the LG G6

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display …

9

more_vertGalaxy S8 case renders
closeRenders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 seem to confirm the removal of the home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the topic of much discussion lately. A lot of rumors are flying around. New renders seem to confirm some of the rumors we’ve heard.

10

more_vertHTC U Play vs Competition
closeHTC U Play vs OnePlus 3T vs Axon 7 vs Moto Z Play [CHART]

We’ve compared the U Play with other mid-range phones to find out how it stacks up.