Last week, LeEco announced that its newest lineup of smartphones would be available through Target’s online storefront. Now, the company has announced you can purchase the LeEco smartphones and smart TV’s from Amazon.

Starting off, the LeEco Le Pro 3 and the Le S3 are available for $399.99 and $249.99, respectively. Meanwhile, the 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K smart TV’s are also available for $100 off. This makes the 43-inch version priced at $449.99, the 55-inch TV comes in at $699.99, and the 65-inch version of comes in at $1,099.99.

This move makes sense as LeEco looks to continue its US expansion, and attempts to stop the hemorrhaging of cash which has been reported. We’ll see if this pays off in the long run, but the company may still need to expand further to improve its brand recognition.

If you’re intrigued by what LeEco has to offer and want to learn more about the Le Pro 3, check out the links below to make your decision.

