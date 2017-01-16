Jan 16th, 2017

The HTC One lineup is dead and gone, but before the lineup met its demise, HTC graced us with the HTC One A9. This was a device that featured mid-range specs with a premium build and a premium price tag. However, the company came under fire (again) after it announced that devices would be updated to Android Nougat within 15 days of Nexus devices, but failed to follow through on that promise.

That has left a bad taste in the mouth of some users, but if you’ve worked past that, and haven’t already upgraded to another device, then we’ve got some good news for you. Mo Versi, VP of Product Management at HTC, has confirmed that the unlocked HTC One A9 will be getting Android Nougat starting tonight.

As you know, Android Nougat is the latest and greatest software that Google has to offer and the update will bring a slew of changes to your device. Regardless, it’s good to see HTC finally get on board with support for its older devices, while it still works out the kinks for the Nougat update on the HTC 10.
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   HTC   HTC One A9  

