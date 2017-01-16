Jan 16th, 2017

Google is attempting to turn its Assistant into a one-stop-shop for everything that you could want or need in your devices. Despite not being available on many different products, Google is still working to improve Assistant and a recent update to the Google app may be the biggest yet.

According to an APK teardown from the folks at XDA, the latest beta version of the Google app includes code that will allow you to make payments. The code string includes the phrase “you’ll soon be able to pay for things” shows that Google is preparing to start teasing users.

The code also shows that you will be able to “specify which Assistant-connected devices will be able to participate.” This is huge for Google as it continues to fight with Amazon’s Alexa for the rights to provide all of your AI-driven personal assistant needs.

Obviously Google is fighting an uphill battle here, but this is a huge step in the right direction. We’ll have to wait to see what Google has in store, but chances are that we’ll hear and see more in the coming weeks.
Google Assistant  

