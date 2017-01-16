Today is the day that the NVIDIA Shield progresses to its next evolution. For starters, the new NVIDIA SHIELD TV is available today. It’s a little smaller in size and its controller is donning a different style, but it otherwise sports the same internals that the older sibling does.

What makes it different is its software experience as it launches with Nougat and becomes the first set-top box to offer Google Assistant functionality, so it offers voice-activated access to search results for multimedia, but also all the other things you like to do with Google. Pair that with an NVIDIA Spot accessory (still forthcoming) and it could become your next smart home hub.

This all comes to you at the standard starting price of $199. NVIDIA has them here, and walking into a Best Buy store will also net you one if you don’t want to wait for shipping.

Even better news: if you already have a SHIELD TV, you aren’t missing out. An update will bring you all of this functionality, though you may need to purchase the newer controllers or the NVIDIA Spot if you want full unadulterated voice access.