Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Inkitt Free Books

54 likes – A new app released onto the Play Store by the name of Inkitt allows you to download free Indie books, while also allowing you to write reviews of the books you’ve read.

#9 – Android Usage Decline

55 likes – A new report shows that Android usage continues to reign supreme in China, but has slightly declined in the US, Great Britain, France and Japan. This is likely due to the release of the iPhone 7 launch late in 2016.

#8 – Samsung Bixby & Pay Mini

55 likes – Samsung has accidentally confirmed that the company will be launching its new personal assistant, Bixby, along with Samsung Pay Mini.

#7 – Facebook Battery Draining Fix

57 likes – It’s no secret that Facebook and Facebook Messenger have caused battery life issues with various devices, however, a new fix is on the way to help fix the problems.

#6 – Coolest CES 2017 Products

57 likes – With CES 2017 wrapping up, Russell from Android Central compiled a list of some of the “coolest discoveries” from the event.

#5 – Belkin WeMo Dimmer Hands-on

58 likes – Daniel from Android Central went hands-on with the new Belkin WeMo Dimmer and states that the accessory provides a “recipe for home automation bliss” when paired with Google Home.

#4 – Google Assistant Screenshots

59 likes – Google has pushed a new update to Assistant which allows you to take screenshots when there is content on the screen, however, it won’t work when you’re just on the homescreen.

#3 – Virtual SoftKeys App

60 likes – A new application allows you to add a software navigation bar on the bottom of your screen in case the hardware buttons stop functioning properly.

#2 – Google Assistant vs Alexa

63 likes – A new report from Reuters suggests that Google made a mistake by not opening its new personal assistant to more platforms, which has allowed Amazon to provide its Alexa voice services to more devices.

#1 – New Play Store UI

68 likes – Google has added the ability to show installed applications within the Top Charts of the Play Store.

