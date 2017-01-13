Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. Baton

Battery life is the one thing a lot of us keep a very close eye on, but your phone isn’t the only thing in your life running on batteries. Baton is an app that allows you to easily see the battery life of the Bluetooth devices connected to your phone. You can see the battery level right in the notification shade. It works with most devices that support Bluetooth 4.0+ Low Energy.

DOWNLOAD: Baton – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

2. Screens

Screens is a super handy app that allows you jump into split screen mode with pre-selected apps. If there are apps you often use at the same time, Screens makes it a lot easier. Simply select the two apps you want, give the pair a name, and create the shortcut. When you launch the shortcut you will automatically be in split screen mode.

DOWNLOAD: Screens – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Slider

Slider is a puzzle game with simple mechanics, but it’s deceptively hard. Swipe your finger to move the black block to the gray finish area. The trick is the black block won’t stop until it runs into a wall. You have to figure out a series of slides to get the block to stop exactly on the goal in order to beat the level.

DOWNLOAD: Slider – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.8/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

4. Orangle

Orangle is a puzzle game that seems way too easy at first, but you’ll soon figure out the challenge. The idea is to move the orange block into the teal blocks to make them all orange. The orange block stops immediately when it touches a teal block, which is the key. If your orange block leaves the map without converting all the teal blocks you lose.

DOWNLOAD: Orangle – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

5. Split

Split is a lot like the classic JezzBall game from Microsoft Windows. Balls are bouncing around and it’s your job to split the area into smaller sections. Drag your finger in either direction to draw a divider. Keep dividing the sections until the orange area is small enough. You can see how much more you need with the percentage at the top of the screen.

DOWNLOAD: Split – Google Play Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 3.8/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

