This week we have a special guest on the show to talk about the BEST and WORST from CES 2017! Some of our favorite things include the Honor 6X, sexy white Xiaomi Mi Mix, super thin TVs, and all the random gadgets that clutter up the show floor. Thanks for watching/listening!
Best of CES
- Honor 6X
- White Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Super thin Xiaomi TV
- NVIDIA Shield TV update & Spot
- Honor Magic
- ZTE Blade V8 Pro
- Kodak 21MP camera phone
- SanDisk A1 microSD card
- Smart Lamp
- Samsung Chromebook Pro
- HTC Vive Accessories
- Random CES Stuff
- Flappy Bird, Drone with World’s Smallest Gimbal, Whirlpool Compost Machine, LG Gram, Self Mowing Lawn Mower
Worst of CES
Non-CES
Wins/Fails
- Joe: VR shoes / fridges with touch screens
- Chris: The new Google Voice / Hangouts
- Ashley: Razer laptop with 3 screens / stolen at CES
- Rob: LG Wallpaper TV / LG Wallpaper TV
- Rob #2: Self-Driving Car / HTC Vive Portable
App Picks
- Joe: 1600
- Chris: Always On AMOLED
- Ashley: Touchscreen Repair (does it work?)
- Rob: Use the Google Drive Widget
Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast
Follow Us
- Joe Fedewa (@tallshmo)
- Chris Chavez (@gamercore)
- Ashley King (@overlordror)
- Rob Jackson (@FollowRobJ)
