Jan 13th, 2017

This week we have a special guest on the show to talk about the BEST and WORST from CES 2017! Some of our favorite things include the Honor 6X, sexy white Xiaomi Mi Mix, super thin TVs, and all the random gadgets that clutter up the show floor. Thanks for watching/listening!

Best of CES

Worst of CES

Non-CES

Wins/Fails

  • Joe: VR shoes / fridges with touch screens
  • Chris: The new Google Voice / Hangouts
  • Ashley: Razer laptop with 3 screens / stolen at CES
  • Rob: LG Wallpaper TV / LG Wallpaper TV
  • Rob #2: Self-Driving Car / HTC Vive Portable

App Picks

Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast

Follow Us

Our CES 2017 coverage is brought to you by the Honor 6X (buy it here)! It offers rock solid performance, exceptional battery life with a 3340 mAh battery, and takes amazing pics with cutting-edge dual-lens rear camera, and best of all- it's affordable. Learn more by checking out all of our Honor 6X coverage and discuss with others on our Honor 6X Forum!
Honor 6X: First Things You Should Do

Honor 6X sells out in 25 minutes

Reminder: Honor 6X Giveaway Ends Today

Deal: Honor 6X for $200

VR shoes are crazy cool

