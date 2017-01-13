Jan 13th, 2017

 

A few days ago we reported on numerous retailers listing the Huawei Watch Elegant and Jewel as discontinued or out of stock, fueling speculation that the ladies’ version of the popular smartwatch is going the way of the dodo. A Huawei representative has reached out to us to let us know that the watch isn’t going anywhere and the company is working on shipping more units to stores.

“Huawei is currently working with retail partners to replenish inventory after a busy holiday season.”

Despite that it’s worth noting that the Huawei Elegant and Jewel no longer appear on the Google Play Store, so if you want to snag one of these beauties, you’ll have to wait for them to restock major retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo, and Huawei’s own site.

Android Wear had a rocky year in 2016 but that looks to change in the future, as the newest Android Wear 2.0 seems to be slated for release later this year in February. Both the Huawei Watch Jewel and Huawei Watch Elegant will be receiving that update, which brings an on-watch Play Store to make finding new apps for your device that much easier.
