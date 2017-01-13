We’d act shocked, surprised, and delightfully pleased to learn about a phone coming with water resistance, but when that phone is the Samsung Galaxy S8, we’re shrugging it off. A new report suggests it’ll be IP68-rated, meaning it’ll done the highest level of water and dust protection possible.

Considering Samsung was able to introduce it on the Galaxy S7, we have a feeling they wouldn’t have been fans of the idea to not feature it in the successor.

In any case, we’re glad to hear it.

[via The Investor]