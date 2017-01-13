Jan 13th, 2017

Another major financial institution has added support for Android Pay. BMO Harris customers can add their various credit and debit cards to the service and use their phones to pay at any Android Pay-supported stores (which typically includes almost any store with an NFC-equipped terminal).

The rest of the names on this list of updates include local options such as smaller banks and credit unions. Some interesting names from among those include Bank of Central Florida, FedEx Employees Credit Association, and Patriot Bank.

Notable names you’ll find that still haven’t been added: Charles Schwab and Simple (though the latter is expected to flip the switch any day now). Check out the full list of additions straight ahead.

  1. Advantage One Federal Credit Union
  2. Bank of Central Florida
  3. BMO Harris Bank N.A.
  4. Central One FCU
  5. Century Bank
  6. Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis
  7. Community CU
  8. Educators CU
  9. FedEx Employees Credit Association
  10. First Credit Union
  11. Hanscom Federal Credit Union
  12. Heritage South CU
  13. Institution for Savings
  14. Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
  15. L&N Federal Credit Union
  16. Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union
  17. Merchants and Marine Bank
  18. Meridian Trust FCU
  19. Morgantown Bank & Trust
  20. National JACL CU
  21. Origin Bank
  22. Oxford Bank & Trust
  23. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
  24. Patriot Bank, N.A.
  25. Sacramento Credit Union
  26. SECU of Maryland, Inc.
  27. St. Mary’s Credit Union
  28. State Bank of Cross Plains
  29. Sun Federal Credit Union
  30. Teachers Credit Union
  31. The Camden National Bank
  32. The Independence Bank
  33. TMG Financial Services
  34. TruPoint Bank
  35. UniBank For Savings
  36. Utah First Federal Credit Union
  37. Utah Power Credit Union
  38. Velocity Credit Union
  39. Whatcom Educational Credit Union
  40. Whiting Refinery FCU
