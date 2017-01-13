Another major financial institution has added support for Android Pay. BMO Harris customers can add their various credit and debit cards to the service and use their phones to pay at any Android Pay-supported stores (which typically includes almost any store with an NFC-equipped terminal).
The rest of the names on this list of updates include local options such as smaller banks and credit unions. Some interesting names from among those include Bank of Central Florida, FedEx Employees Credit Association, and Patriot Bank.
Notable names you’ll find that still haven’t been added: Charles Schwab and Simple (though the latter is expected to flip the switch any day now). Check out the full list of additions straight ahead.
- Advantage One Federal Credit Union
- Bank of Central Florida
- BMO Harris Bank N.A.
- Central One FCU
- Century Bank
- Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis
- Community CU
- Educators CU
- FedEx Employees Credit Association
- First Credit Union
- Hanscom Federal Credit Union
- Heritage South CU
- Institution for Savings
- Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
- L&N Federal Credit Union
- Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union
- Merchants and Marine Bank
- Meridian Trust FCU
- Morgantown Bank & Trust
- National JACL CU
- Origin Bank
- Oxford Bank & Trust
- Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Patriot Bank, N.A.
- Sacramento Credit Union
- SECU of Maryland, Inc.
- St. Mary’s Credit Union
- State Bank of Cross Plains
- Sun Federal Credit Union
- Teachers Credit Union
- The Camden National Bank
- The Independence Bank
- TMG Financial Services
- TruPoint Bank
- UniBank For Savings
- Utah First Federal Credit Union
- Utah Power Credit Union
- Velocity Credit Union
- Whatcom Educational Credit Union
- Whiting Refinery FCU