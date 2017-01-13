Another major financial institution has added support for Android Pay. BMO Harris customers can add their various credit and debit cards to the service and use their phones to pay at any Android Pay-supported stores (which typically includes almost any store with an NFC-equipped terminal).

The rest of the names on this list of updates include local options such as smaller banks and credit unions. Some interesting names from among those include Bank of Central Florida, FedEx Employees Credit Association, and Patriot Bank.

Notable names you’ll find that still haven’t been added: Charles Schwab and Simple (though the latter is expected to flip the switch any day now). Check out the full list of additions straight ahead.