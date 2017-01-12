Samsung has started rolling out the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge’s Nougat update to all users. The update will arrive as a 215MB update for those who were already enjoying Nougat in the beta program.

It’s unclear how big the update will be for those who are taking it down fresh, but we would suggest budgeting your data to account for at least a 1.5GB download. Unfortunately, Samsung says those in the beta program will get it a tad sooner, though you shouldn’t have to wait too long before it reaches non-beta handsets.

Of course, all of this is subject to market and carrier variances. Those with carrier models will likely need to wait on their respective carrier to deliver the goods, a process which could add weeks or months to the timeline.

[via SamMobile]