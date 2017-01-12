With CES 2017 now firmly behind us, Samsung has stated that it plans on focusing on wearable healthcare devices, rather than robot technology that rivals like LG showcased at the event in Las Vegas. Samsung believes that health wearables will provide a greater benefit to both the company and its customers.

One Samsung representative says that instead of focusing on home robots that perform specific functions, his company believes adding artificial intelligence to existing devices is a better way to achieve the same function without creating an entirely new device.

“There are many inconveniences of living when people become older. I think the wearable device business is what we are interested in and can do well.”

Samsung didn’t debut a new fitness wearable like the Gear Fit 2 at the show, but they did showcase a new app that tracks exercise, nutrition, and your sleep cycles.