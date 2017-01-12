LG is doing some teasing leading up to Mobile World Congress in February, the stage where we expect them to announce the LG G6. Their latest YouTube video shows them asking what people want the most out of their next smartphones.

A large bulk of the answers seemed to include the desire of a bigger screen while still being comfortable to hold. This is a trait that is becoming increasingly popular with more and more OEMs trying out zero-bezel designs. Also suggested in the video: waterproofing, reliable build quality, and a great camera.

Our hope is that if LG is deciding to point out these specific requests then their next device will at least have those features. It’d be a bit strange if it didn’t, but stranger things have happened. Onward to MWC!