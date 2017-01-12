Jan 12th, 2017

The HTC U Ultra was officially announced earlier today (along with the HTC U Play). The Ultra is HTC’s new phablet with a “Dual Display” like the LG V20. HTC hasn’t been on the phablet train as much as other manufacturers. Last year, they released just one 5.2-inch phablet. If HTC wants to play the phablet game they have to compete with the other phablets on the market. We’ve compiled a few of the top big phones on the market for comparison.

Display(s)

Display size is obviously a big part of what makes a phablet a phablet. The Ultra has a 5.7-inch display with 2560×1440 resolution. The LG V20 has the exact same display specs (including a secondary display). The Pixel XL and iPhone 7 Plus both have 5.5-inch displays, but the iPhone has the lowest resolution at 1080p.

It’s no surprise that the Ultra has the same display as the V20. It’s obvious where HTC got the inspiration for a secondary display. HTC calls it the “Dual Display,” but it does a lot of the same things as LG’s “Second Screen.” Quick information and shortcuts right at the top of the screen for easy access. It will be interesting to see if HTC managed to make the second display more useful than LG did.

Camera

The Ultra is a rare phone that actually has a bigger camera on the front than it does on the rear. HTC claims the 12MP UltraPixel camera is rated the best in the industry. The front camera can switch between UltraPixels for low-light and back to typical megapixels in better lighting. A neat trick.

It’s hard to judge a camera on megapixels alone. All the phones in our chart have 12MP cameras, except for the V20 with 16MP. The V20, Pixel XL, and iPhone all have excellent cameras. It will be tough for the Ultra to perform better than these phones. HTC is talking a big talk, but we’ll have to wait until the phone is in our hands before we can judge.

Performance & Battery

The Ultra has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM. That’s the same setup as the Pixel XL, which has insanely good performance. Usually, this is where we would say “but the custom Android skin will make the phone slower than the Pixel.” However, one of the best things about HTC phones is the nearly stock software. The Ultra should be just as blazing fast as the Pixel.

Battery life is where the Ultra may struggle. With only a 3,000 mAh battery, the Ultra is smaller than the V20 and Pixel XL. Only the iPhone 7 Plus is smaller. The Ultra has the same size battery as the HTC 10, which doesn’t have the greatest battery life. We definitely would have liked to see HTC cram in a bigger battery. That’s supposed to be one of the benefits of a phablet.

Which phone is the best?

Now that we’ve compared these four devices, which one do you think is the best? Did HTC do enough to compete with the big boys? HTC wants to get in on the phablet craze, but are they too late? It appears they did enough on the spec sheet, but the real test will come with actually selling devices. Now is a great time to do it since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is dead. Will you be buying the HTC U Ultra?
local_offer    HTC   htc u ultra  

stars Further Reading

HTC U Play announced

HTC U Play Specs

HTC U Ultra Specs

HTC U Ultra officially announced

HTC U leaks in photos

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSanDisk's new microSD card makes your phone faster
closeThis new MicroSD card will actually make your phone faster [VIDEO]

Can a microSD card make your phone faster? Turns out, the answer is yes! Check out SanDisk’s new A1 256GB microSD card that can make loading games and apps much faster.

2

more_vertLatest OxygenOS update comes to the OnePlus 3T
closeOnePlus pushes the latest OxygenOS Nougat update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T

After users were discovered to be unable to download apps from the Play Store, OnePlus released a bug fix update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

3

more_vertGoogle wants users to try "the new Google Voice"
closeGoogle prematurely asks users to try the ‘the new Google Voice’ before it’s live

Voice users logging into their inbox, are being greeted by a mysterious banner at the top of the site asking them to try “the new Google Voice.” Is Google Voice about to make a comeback?

4

more_vertVerizon increases its upgrade fees
closeVerizon increases the upgrade fee while getting rid of 2-year contracts

Verizon has quietly announced that it will be increasing upgrade fees from $20 to $30 while getting rid of 2-year contracts for existing customers.

5

more_vertHands-on: Samsung Chromebook Pro
closeHands-on: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is built to compete with the iPad Pro [VIDEO]

Where this Chromebook really shines is the display and stylus. The display can be rotated 360-degrees, which allows you to take advantage of the touchscreen in tablet mode. A laptop with a touchscreen isn’t exactly unique these days, but Samsung has also included a stylus.

6

more_vertFacebook suffers battery issues again
closeFacebook draining your battery again? There’s a really quick solution this time

Yet another issue is causing battery drain in Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Thankfully, there’s one simple thing you can do to solve your problems.

7

more_vertGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input
closeGoogle Assistant on Pixel finally getting text input

A new teardown of Google’s app reveals that Google Assistant for Pixel devices will soon be able to accept text input in addition to voice input.

8

more_vertGoogle Home talking to itself
closeWatch this: two Google Home speakers are talking to each other on Twitch [VIDEO]

Google Home is a speaker that has all the knowledge of Google. You can ask it questions and get answers in a friendly voice. But what would happen if Google started talking to Google Home?

9

more_vertLG G6 to have 18:9 5.7-inch QHD display
closeLG announces new 18:9 QHD LCD panel for the LG G6

The unveiling of the LG G6 is still more than a month away, but it looks like LG isn’t interested in waiting until Mobile World Congress to share important details about its 2017 flagship smartphone. After revealing that the LG G6 would not be a modular device, LG has now announced the new “QHD+” display …

10

more_vertXiaomi copying Samsung with the Xiaomi Mi 6
closeLeaked image may show off the Xiaomi Mi 6, curved screen planned

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to be revealed in the first week of February, but new leaks showcase what the upcoming phone looks like as well as its suspected pricing.