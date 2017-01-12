The HTC U Ultra is the first flagship-level device announced in the US and features an impressive set of specs, and a gorgeous design. Along with the return of HTC’s Boomsound speakers and a new secondary display, the U Ultra looks to turn some heads once it is made available.
Size & Display
- Screen:
- Size: 5.7-inch
- Resolution: Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
- Type: Super LCD 5
- Protection: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 or Sapphire Glass
- Secondary Display: 2.05-inch
- Resolution: (1040 x 160 pixels)
- Dimensions: 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm
- Weight: 170 g
Colors
Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink, Brilliant Black, Ice White
Internals
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- 64-bit, Quad Core, up to 2.15GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB or 128GB
- MicroSD Expansion up to 2TB with Flex Storage
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense
Cameras
Rear Camera
- Size: 12 MP UltraPixel 2
- Sensor: BSI Sensor
- 1.55μm
- OIS: Yes
- EIS: No
- Autofocus: PDAF
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Flash: Dual-tone LED
- Video:
- 4K video recording with 3D audio, Hi-Res audio
- Slow motion recording in 720p at 120fps
- RAW Image support
- Features: Auto-HDR, Panorama, Manual, Zoe Capture, Hyperlapse, Video Pic
Front Camera
- Size: 16MP with UltraPixel mode
- Sensor: BSI Sensor
- Full HD Video Recording
- Features: Live Makeup, Auto HDR, Auto Selfie, Voice Selfie, Selfie Panorama
Connectivity
- Ports: USB 3.1, Type-C
- Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 4.2
- NFC: NFC Enabled
- Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
- HTC Connect for wirelessly streaming media from the phone to compatible multi-room audio systems.
Battery
- 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Quick Charge 3.0
- Power Saving Mode
- Extreme Power Saving Mode
Sensors
- Ambient light sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Motion G-sensor
- Compass sensor
- Gyro sensor
- Magnetic sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Sensor Hub for activity tracking
Buttons & Custom
- Motion Launch
- Quiet ring on pick-up
- Pocket mode
- Flip to mute
- Display color personalization
Network
- Basic:
- GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
- 4G LTE (Cat. 11)
- 4G LTE Bands:
- Single SIM
- FDD: Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28
- TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41 with 2CA, 3CA
- VoLTE and WiFi calling
- Dual SIM
- FDD: Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28
- TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41 with 2CA, 3CA
- VoLTE and WiFi calling
- Single SIM
Audio:
- Speakers: Bottom-facing speaker
- Microphones: Dual-microphone with noise cancellation
- HTC USonic
- HTC BoomSound™ Hi-Fi edition
- 3D Audio recording with 4 microphones
- Hi-Res audio stereo recording
- Hi-Res audio certified
- Noise cancellation
In The Box
- 1x HTC U Ultra
- 1x HTC U Ultra Clear Case
- 1x USB Type-C Cable
- 1x Rapid Charger 3 Power Adapter
- 1x HTC USonic Earphones
- 1x Quick Start Guide