Jan 12th, 2017

The HTC U Ultra is the first flagship-level device announced in the US and features an impressive set of specs, and a gorgeous design. Along with the return of HTC’s Boomsound speakers and a new secondary display, the U Ultra looks to turn some heads once it is made available.

Size & Display

  • Screen:
    • Size: 5.7-inch
    • Resolution: Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels)
    • Type: Super LCD 5
    • Protection: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 or Sapphire Glass
    • Secondary Display: 2.05-inch
      • Resolution: (1040 x 160 pixels)
  • Dimensions: 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm
  • Weight: 170 g

Colors

Sapphire Blue, Cosmetic Pink, Brilliant Black, Ice White

Internals

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
    • 64-bit, Quad Core, up to 2.15GHz
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB or 128GB
    • MicroSD Expansion up to 2TB with Flex Storage
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense

Cameras

Rear Camera

  • Size: 12 MP UltraPixel 2
  • Sensor: BSI Sensor
  • 1.55μm
  • OIS: Yes
  • EIS: No
  • Autofocus: PDAF
  • Aperture: f/1.8
  • Flash: Dual-tone LED
  • Video:
    • 4K video recording with 3D audio, Hi-Res audio
    • Slow motion recording in 720p at 120fps
    • RAW Image support
  • Features: Auto-HDR, Panorama, Manual, Zoe Capture, Hyperlapse, Video Pic

Front Camera

  • Size: 16MP with UltraPixel mode
  • Sensor: BSI Sensor
  • Full HD Video Recording
  • Features: Live Makeup, Auto HDR, Auto Selfie, Voice Selfie, Selfie Panorama

Connectivity

  • Ports: USB 3.1, Type-C
  • Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 4.2
  • NFC: NFC Enabled
  • Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
  • HTC Connect for wirelessly streaming media from the phone to compatible multi-room audio systems.

Battery

  • 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
  • Quick Charge 3.0
  • Power Saving Mode
  • Extreme Power Saving Mode

Sensors

  • Ambient light sensor
  • Proximity sensor
  • Motion G-sensor
  • Compass sensor
  • Gyro sensor
  • Magnetic sensor
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Sensor Hub for activity tracking

Buttons & Custom

  • Motion Launch
  • Quiet ring on pick-up
  • Pocket mode
  • Flip to mute
  • Display color personalization

Network

  • Basic:
    • GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
    • 4G LTE (Cat. 11)
  • 4G LTE Bands:
    • Single SIM
      • FDD: Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 28
      • TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41 with 2CA, 3CA
      • VoLTE and WiFi calling
    • Dual SIM
      • FDD: Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28
      • TDD: Bands 38, 39, 40, 41 with 2CA, 3CA
      • VoLTE and WiFi calling

Audio:

  • Speakers: Bottom-facing speaker
  • Microphones: Dual-microphone with noise cancellation
  • HTC USonic
  • HTC BoomSound™ Hi-Fi edition
  • 3D Audio recording with 4 microphones
  • Hi-Res audio stereo recording
  • Hi-Res audio certified
  • Noise cancellation

In The Box

  • 1x HTC U Ultra
  • 1x HTC U Ultra Clear Case
  • 1x USB Type-C Cable
  • 1x Rapid Charger 3 Power Adapter
  • 1x HTC USonic Earphones
  • 1x Quick Start Guide
local_offer    HTC   htc u ultra  

