The HTC U Play is the smaller of the two devices announced by HTC today, and features a set of specs that may disappoint. Matching up closer to the HTC 10, the U Play still doesn’t seem to pack much of a punch, even though it is meant for the mid-range market.
Size & Display
- Screen:
- Size: 5.2-inch
- Resolution: 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)
- Type: Super LCD
- Protection: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
- Dimensions: 145.99 x 72.9 x 3.5-7.99 mm
- Weight: 145 g
Colors
Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink, Ice White, Sapphire Blue
Internals
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P10 Quad Core, 64-bit
- RAM: 3GB or 4GB
- Storage: 32GB or 64GB
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense
Cameras
Rear Camera
- Size: 16 MP
- Sensor: BSI Sensor
- OIS: Yes
- EIS: No
- Autofocus: Laser
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Video:
- 1080p Recording at 30fps
- RAW Image support
- Features: Auto-HDR, Panorama, Manual, Zoe Capture, Hyperlapse, Video Pic
Front Camera
- Size: 16MP with UltraPixel mode
- Sensor: BSI Sensor
- Full HD Video Recording
- Features: Live Makeup, Auto HDR, Auto Selfie, Voice Selfie, Selfie Panorama
Connectivity
- Ports: USB 2.0, Type-C
- Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 4.2
- NFC: NFC Enabled
- Positioning: GPS, GLONASS
- HTC Connect for wirelessly streaming media from the phone to compatible multi-room audio systems.
Battery
- 2,500 mAh (non-removable)
- Fast Charge (5V, 2A)
Sensors
- Ambient light sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Motion G-sensor
- Compass sensor
- Gyro sensor
- Magnetic sensor
- Fingerprint sensor
- Sensor Hub for activity tracking
Buttons & Custom
- Motion Launch
- Quiet ring on pick-up
- Pocket mode
- Flip to mute
- Display color personalization
Network
- Basic:
- GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
- 4G LTE (Cat. 6)
- 4G LTE Bands:
- Single SIM
- FDD: Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28
- TDD: Bands 38, 40
- Dual SIM
- FDD: Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28
- TDD: Bands 38, 40
- Single SIM
Audio:
- Speakers: Bottom-facing speaker
- Microphones: Dual-microphone with noise cancellation
- HTC USonic