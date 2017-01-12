If the HTC U Ultra is the top-line juggernaut, then the HTC U Play coming right alongside it figures to play more of a support role. That is, this is the cheaper one, though by how much we can’t yet say.

The HTC U Play ditches the secondary display, comes with a smaller 5.2-inch main display, and MediaTek’s Helio P10 chipset over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821. It also has a standard 16MP rear camera over the Ultra’s 12MP UltraPixel 2 unit. Here’s the full list of HTC U Play specs:

5.2-inch Super LCD Display

MediaTek Helio P10 Processor

3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of Expandable Storage

16MP/UltraPixel Front Hybrid Camera

16MP Rear Camera

2,500mAh Battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

It also comes with HTC’s new Sense Companion which offers up automatic notifications and suggestions, and can respond to your voice to do anything you need it to. Rounding off the list of new features is USonic, a new audio tuner which uses microphones to analyze the shape of your ear and tweak the sound to make sure it’s delivering the best audio it can.