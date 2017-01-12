Jan 12th, 2017

Well, Huawei (or one of their subsidiaries, anyway) is doing it again. One of their devices went up for sale in a limited flash sale, and that device sold out like hot cakes. Maybe.

It’s become a trend for these Chinese players to debut their devices with limited flash sale opportunities to the tune of some significant discount. $50 off a $250 phone, for instance, is pretty baller, especially when that phone is the Honor 6X.

It was so hot, in fact, that it sold out in just 25 minutes. That’s not as impressive as the recent records set by other phones in China last year, but it’s still a pretty good number… out of context.

The only issue is we don’t know how many units were actually sold during this timeframe. We know they had at least 300 thanks to promotional details of extra goodies for the first 300 buyers, but the buck could’ve literally stopped there and we would never know about it.

Nor do we ever expect to know about it, outside the rare occasion that a unit number is tacked onto that timeframe. This marketing tactic creates a lot of intrigue and causes people to wonder what’s so good about a phone that it sells out in 25 minutes. It all begins with the sorts of headlines that we’re using in this very article, and then elegantly transitions into a word-of-mouth affair.

That cousin of yours on Facebook doesn’t really care why a phone sold out in 25 minutes or which phone it was, they just know it sounds like an amazing feat when you put it the way Honor, Huawei, Xiaomi, and the like do.

So, if they keep doing it, it must be working to some degree. The only question is how well is it working, and whether it will be enough to help generate strong brand interest in a market typically dominated by the Samsungs and Apples of the world. We’ll just have to wait and see.

PS: Missed out on the flash sale? You can still sign up to be notified when more stock arrives.
